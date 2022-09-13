Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149,879 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

