Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

