Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 243,870 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,274 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 243,870 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 3.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of eBay worth $52,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

