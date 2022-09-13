Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 32,484 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 2.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $33,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

