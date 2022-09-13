Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 5,605 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.