Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

