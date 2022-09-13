Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 845 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

