Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.