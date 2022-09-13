Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $428.91 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

