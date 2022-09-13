Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

