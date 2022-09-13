Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,457 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 472,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,135 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.97. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $113.44.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.