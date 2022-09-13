Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 330.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,235 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after acquiring an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.