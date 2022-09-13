Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $62.62.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

