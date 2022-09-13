Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,015,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,110,000 after buying an additional 455,121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,008,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 163,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.