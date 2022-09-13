Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $37.32 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for 2.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Northern Trust worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

