Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $52.43 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up 3.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $52,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CQP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

