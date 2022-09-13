Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

