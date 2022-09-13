Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.