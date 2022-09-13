Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $715,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

