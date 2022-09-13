Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYG stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

