Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $91.46 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.7% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

