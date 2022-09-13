Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

