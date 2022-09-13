Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises 2.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Teleflex worth $38,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $368,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $245.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.54 and a 1-year high of $391.39.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

