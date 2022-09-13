Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,307 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 4.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

