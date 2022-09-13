Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,175 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWX opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

