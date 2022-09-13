Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81.

