Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 188,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

