Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 204,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

