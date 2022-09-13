Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA BWX opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

