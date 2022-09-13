Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.