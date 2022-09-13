Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,211 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cerner by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 712,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 548,467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerner Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

