Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 11,506 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

