Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 18,589 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,589 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

