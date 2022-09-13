Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average of $206.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

