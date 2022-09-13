Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 9,317 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

