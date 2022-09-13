Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $149,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

