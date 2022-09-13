Family Management Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 617,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $361.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.