Family Management Corp Has $232,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Family Management Corp lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 73.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $5,892,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $2,589,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $381.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.