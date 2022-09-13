Family Management Corp Purchases 354 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.5% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.7% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 122,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $400,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 66,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,053,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

