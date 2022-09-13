Family Management Corp Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

