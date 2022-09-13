Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires 186,826 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of IQVIA worth $720,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after acquiring an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,402,000 after acquiring an additional 242,779 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE IQV opened at $226.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.65 and a 200-day moving average of $221.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.