Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires 644,700 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,700 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.0% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Salesforce worth $373,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $104,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

