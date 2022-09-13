Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires 84,160 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,160 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $155,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

