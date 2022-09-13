Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,028,125 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,028,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $426.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.