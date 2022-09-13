Farallon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Full Truck Alliance worth $154,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $63,972,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 410.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,737,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,413 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

