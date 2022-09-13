Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 330,372 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,372 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,372 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Adobe worth $321,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.58.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

