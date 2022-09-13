Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 3,399,314 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up approximately 3.4% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 3.22% of TransUnion worth $639,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% during the first quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 134,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in TransUnion by 49.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,863,000 after purchasing an additional 573,058 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

