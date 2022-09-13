Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,005,100 Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,005,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,001,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Concord Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,675,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition by 761.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 528,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 467,050 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,927,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 306,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Concord Acquisition alerts:

Concord Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

CND opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Concord Acquisition Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.