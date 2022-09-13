Farallon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.