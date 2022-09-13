Farallon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 528,115 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.0% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Blackstone worth $371,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.19. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

